A photograph shows the devastation left behind after a fire at a Hayes home in the middle of the night.

At around 3.45am on Saturday (May 19), a fire broke out at a home in Glenorchy Close, Hayes. The roof of a neighbouring property was also damaged in the fire.

Seven people managed to escape from the homes, and there were no reported injuries, a London Fire Brigade spokesperson confirmed.

However, four fire crews consisting of 21 firefighters in total, took two hours to bring the fire under control.

The shed and garden of the house were completely destroyed in the fire.

There was also serious fire damage to the garage and conservatory at the Hayes home.

Fire crews from Southall and Northolt fire stations responded to the incident and are still investigating the cause of the fire.