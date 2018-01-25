Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A robber who stole £2 million of jewellery after forcing his way through the window of a Westminster home has been jailed for 21 years.

Robert Lewis, 41, broke into the home of businessman Sir Philip Green's stepson Brett Palos and terrorised his wife, Magda, with 12-inch wire clippers in front of their young daughter, Harrow Crown Court heard.

Lewis threatened Magda, 37, while she was wrapped in a towel having just got out of the shower, forcing her to hand over watches and valuable jewellery on December 10, 2016.

Lewis made off from the £18 million home near Lord's Cricket Ground with jewellery worth £2,003,653 including expensive watches, Metropolitan Police said.

Lewis was spotted in a grey Mercedes on Harlesden High Street by police officers in Brent at around 8.40am on December 29, 2016, when he mounted the pavement to avoid a uniformed officer who had approached his window.

Police gave chase but lost Lewis nine minutes later only for him to appear in Acton Lane, Park Royal, driving at high speed on the wrong side of the road while a squad car was stuck in traffic, the Met said.

Lewis went on to crash his Mercedes into a black Tesla which had just come off the A40 as police attempted to block his exit from the vehicle.

(Image: Met Police)

The Paddington resident emerged from the car, bloodied and pointing what appeared to be a black machine gun at police officers before vaulting their car, smearing blood over the bonnet of the police car, the Met said.

The officers chased after him but he turned around and pointed the gun directly at an officer, who stopped in his tracks and curled to the floor, expecting to die there.

Lewis pointed the gun at the other officer, who looked away in fear, allowing Lewis to make off across the A40 on foot.

(Image: Getty Images)

A manhunt for Lewis began and he was arrested on January 13 last year at the address of a previously unknown associate.

Lewis was handed an 18 year jail sentence for robbery at Harrow Crown Court on Wednesday (January 24), extended by three years due to the severity, as well as eight years for burglary and five years for firearms offences, to run concurrently.

In addition he was banned from driving for 3 years and will not be eligible for release until he has served at least 12 years in prison.

