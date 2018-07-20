The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man has been convicted of voyeurism offences which he committed over a period of 12 years.

Darren Johnson, 51, of Manor Fields, Putney, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, July 18 at Kingston Crown Court to five counts of voyeurism including counts against two 14-year-old girls.

He will be sentenced at the same court on Tuesday, August 28.

The court heard that between January 1, 2005 and June 5, 2017, Johnson watched and captured images of females in leisure centre changing rooms and toilets in Putney and Earlsfield.

Johnson founded the company which ran the leisure centres where several of the offences took place.

The first allegation against Johnson was reported by two 14-year-old girls on June 5, 2017 after they saw Johnson attempting to take pictures of them on his mobile phone in changing rooms in Putney.

An investigation was immediately launched by officers from the Met’s South West Command and Johnson was identified on CCTV footage which linked him to the crime.

A number of Johnson’s personal items were seized following the execution of a search warrant, including his personal computer, iPad and mobile phone, some of which contained voyeuristic images. He was arrested on June 12, 2017 and charged on May 5.

Detective Constable Nayeff Al-Wareeth, from the Met’s South West Command, said: "This conviction would not have been possible without the courage and bravery of the young girls who first came forward with the initial allegation.

"We will continue to work around the clock to ensure that criminals like Johnson are off our streets and behind bars."