The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A person was rushed to hospital after being rescued from the River Thames in Twickenham.

Emergency services were called to the river, near to Eel Pie Island, at around 9.20pm on Sunday (July 8) to reports of a casualty in the water.

Pictures posed on social media showed a number of emergency service vehicles in attendance, with Met Police officers, London Ambulance Service (LAS) paramedics and London Fire Brigade crews all seen at the scene.

Teddington Lifeboat, one of four RNLI life boat stations on the River Thames, tweeted after dealing with the incident to say they attended.

The tweet said: “Pager alert 2120. Tasked to reports of casualty in the water near Eel Pie Island, Twickenham.

(Image: @sockslondon)

“Casualty was located swiftly, extracted from water by the lifeboat crew and taken to waiting emergency services, and is now safely with @Ldn_Ambulance Thanks all!”

LAS said they couldn’t reveal at this stage whether it was a man or woman they treated at the scene, but did confirm their attendance.

(Image: @sockslondon)

A spokesman for LAS said: “We were called at 9:19pm to Eel Pie Island, Twickenham, to reports of an incident.

"We sent an incident response officer, two single responders in cars and an ambulance crew. We also dispatched our hazardous area response team (HART). Our first crew was on scene in less than five minutes.

(Image: @sockslondon)

"We treated a person at the scene and took them as a priority to hospital."