The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A person who was struck by a train in Harrow on Wednesday morning (August 1) has sadly died.

The incident at Preston Road Underground station happened just after 11am.

British Transport Police and London Ambulance Services (LAS) attended reports of a person hit by a train at 11.10am.

Despite the efforts of LAS paramedics a person who had been struck by a train was pronounced dead at the scene.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: "Shortly before 11.10am today (August 1) officers were called to Preston Road London Underground station after reports of a person being struck by a train. Officers and paramedics are on scene however a person has sadly been pronounced dead."



Officers are working to identify the person and inform their family. This incident is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

(Image: BTP)

The station was closed while emergency services attended the incident and there were severe delays on the Metropolitan Line into Wednesday afternoon.