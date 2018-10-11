The video will start in 8 Cancel

A person has died after being struck by a train at Chiswick Park London Underground station this morning.

Several police cars, ambulances and an air ambulance were called to the Tube station just before 9am after reports the person had been struck.

Despite paramedics attempting to save their life, the person was eventually declared dead at the scene.

British Transport Police confirmed the fatality and added that they are trying to identify the person in order to inform their family or next of kin. They are yet to release any further information on their gender or age.

In a statement following the tragic death, police added that they are not treating it as a suspicious incident at this time.

The incident occurred just minutes after a man was detained and taken to a "place of safety" after an incident at Earls Court station .

A man was allegedly on the tracks and was later taken to hospital, forcing the evacuation of the station and a huge emergency services response, including an air ambulance.

Metropolitan Police has said that the man has been "dealt with under the Mental Health Act".

At the same time, there were also delays caused by engineering faults on both the Central and Jubilee lines this morning, which resulted in a travel meltdown for commuters.

A Transport for London spokesman, said: "We apologise for the disruption to our customers’ journeys on the Tube network this morning.

"This is due to technical faults on the Jubilee and Central lines, and a customer incident on the District line also affecting the Circle and Piccadilly lines.

"Our engineers and staff are working hard to resolve these problems as quickly as possible.

To find out more about this story as it uncovered, you can read our live blog .