A person has died after being struck by a Victoria line train at Oxford Circus station.

Police are treating the person's death as non-suspicious after the incident, shortly after 4pm on Friday (August 31).

Paramedics and British Transport Police were all called to the scene and attempted to save the person's life, but were unsuccessful.

Police say steps are underway to inform the family of the deceased. More details on the person involved are not likely to emerge until the next-of-kin have been informed.

The incident forced Oxford Circus Underground station, one of the busiest stations on the Tube network, to close for several hours during the Friday evening rush hour.

The incident took place on a Victoria line platform at around 4.03pm. Service on the Victoria line was suspended between Victoria and Warren Street for around an hour, and the station was closed and evacuated.

The previous night, a man died after being struck by a Central line train at neighbouring Tottenham Court Road station

A traffic alert was in place at Oxford Circus due to the increased number of pedestrians in the area spilling into the road.

Severe delays were experienced on the Victoria and Central line trains before the station reopened at 6.10pm.

Delays continued to be experienced at the station and on the Victoria line throughout the evening.