A person has been cut free from a car after a crash on the A312 near Northolt brought rush hour traffic to a standstill on Thursday (July 26).

Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to the scene of a crash involving a car on the A312 Church Road in Yeading at around 7.51am.

The incident, which happened near White Hart Roundabout, involved a van and a car and led to the rush hour closure of two lanes on the A312.

A person was cut free from the car by firefighters from London Fire Brigade and was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to hospital.

A spokesman for Metropolitan Police said: “Police were called by London Ambulance Service at 7.51am on Thursday to reports of a road traffic collision on Church Road, Northolt.

“A van collided with a car. Police and London Fire Brigade attended. LFB removed the roof of the car.

“The driver of the car has minor injuries and was taken to an east London hospital. [The person’s] injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing.”

London Fire Brigade sent two fire engines, from Northolt and Southall, alongside one fire rescue unit.

Footage taken in Yeading shows emergency services at the scene of the crash, which caused tailbacks to Target Roundabout and delays into Northolt.

Motorists using the A312 were advised to consider alternate routes due to the long delays.

Getwestlondon has approached London Ambulance Service for further details.