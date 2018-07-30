Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A “calculated” 24-year-old has been jailed for manslaughter after fatally stabbing a labourer outside a Perivale off-licence before trying to flee the country.

Adrian Kompinski, of Rydal Crescent, Perivale , was found guilty on June 22 at the Old Bailey of the manslaughter of 23-year-old Patryk Jezmanski, a Polish national living in Perivale.

After also being found guilty of being in possession of an offensive weapon, Kompinski was sentenced to 17 years in jail on Friday (July 27).

At about 8.15pm on December 10 last year, police were called by the London Ambulance Service to reports that a man had been stabbed in Bilton Road.

Mr Jezmanski, who had been living in the UK for two years, suffered a fatal stab wound to the heart and was pronounced dead in a west London hospital at 10.25pm.

Kompinski, also a Polish national, was arrested in Edinburgh three days after the stabbing, with officers believing he left London to fly to Germany en route to Poland.

When police searched Kompinski's phone, they found an incriminating text sent to his mum admitting his involvement in the killing of Mr Jezmanski.

He told his mum to keep silent and said a friend was helping him flee.

(Image: Met Police)

Kompinski was charged in the early hours of December 16 with murder and appeared at Hendon Magistrates' Court later that day, when he was remanded into custody. After a trial he was cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter.

A post-mortem gave Jezmanski's cause of death as haemorrhaging and a stab wound to the heart.

The victim’s heartbroken mother Violetta Abubaker said her son came to the UK to try to better himself and was a much-loved son, brother and father.

Detective Inspector Shaun Fitzgerald, from the Homicide and Major Crime Command, said he hopes the sentencing "brings some comfort to Patryk's family".

He added: "Kompinski is a cold and calculated individual who showed no remorse for his actions, and by fleeing off to Scotland to try and get out of the country, he showed that he only cared about himself and wanted to protect his own back.

“He also showed he was only thinking about himself when he decided to change his account at the last minute to say that he acted out in self-defence.

“I hope that the sentencing brings some comfort to Patryk’s family.”

Adrian Kompinski was sentenced for the lesser charge of manslaughter and for possessing an offensive weapon.