Residents of an “out of sight” private street in Notting Hill are fed up of revellers dropping litter, urinating and eating and drinking in their street, a licensing committee has heard.

People living in Bulmer Mews were worried that an application by the VQ restaurant chain to extend its hours and sell alcohol with home delivery meals could “bring noise, nuisance and disruption to the area in otherwise quiet hours”.

Kensington and Chelsea council's licensing committee said there was no evidence that customers of VQ, in Pembridge Road, caused any disturbance or left any of the debris found in Bulmer Mews over the road.

Objections sent to the committee described how residents “already suffer greatly with unwanted visitors eating, drinking, peeing, throwing up or doing even more unsavoury acts in the Mews with the licensing regime as it is in the area”.

Jane Johnston, who attended last Thursday’s (August 30's) licensing hearing said: “VQ are not going to be able to police outside their premises.”

She told the committee residents were thinking about applying for permission to put up a gate to the private street to try and prevent antisocial behaviour.

“People are not willing to stay up at night to confront them," she said. "We see the evidence, the urine stains, the broken bottles.”

Councillor Dori Schmetterling (Conservative) said he had “also encountered loiterers in the mews.”

The committee heard from VQ MD Simon Prideaux that alcohol would only be sold with takeaway meals which would have to be ordered through delivery companies such as Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Feast.

He said they do not hang around as they like to get orders delivered quickly.

Delivery drivers would be invited to wait inside and use the restaurant facilities, he said.

He added: “People rather, if they are on their way home, order by internet.”

Staff would not serve customers who come in to buy a beer to take away, he said.

Mr Prideaux explained that he wrote to residents about the plans last October and heard back from two of them.

He said the company was “categorically” not gearing up to open the 57-seater Pembridge Road branch 24 hours a day.

The committee approved a late-night refreshment licence until 2am on Mondays to Wednesdays, with no change to the current 3am licence on Thursdays to Saturdays and the midnight licence on Sundays.

The restaurant can also sell alcohol with home delivery meals from 11am until midnight on Mondays to Saturdays and until midnight on Sundays.