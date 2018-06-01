Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A high number of Jamaicans live in Harlesden and it's an area that's been hard hit by the Windrush scandal, according to a Brent Labour MP.

Brent Central MP, Dawn Butler, organised a meeting on Tuesday afternoon (May 29) for families and friends of those affected by the Windrush scandal, which meant dozens of Caribbeans who came to the UK before 1973 were deported in error.

The UK's first elected female African-Caribbean minister described the treatment of Commonwealth people by the Government as "appalling" and put the blame for "this disaster and fiasco at the feet of Prime Minister Theresa May."

(Image: Frederica Miller)

Speaking exclusively to getwestlondon at the event, the impassioned MP said: "The people of the Commonwealth have been treated so appallingly by this government and by Theresa May and I put this firmly at Theresa May's doorstep.

"I didn't get political today in this meeting because the most important thing for me was for people to get firm advice.

"But be in no doubt that I put the blame of this disaster and fiasco at the feet of Theresa May and I think that this hostile environment that she's created has affected people so badly."

She added: "And we've heard today about people having mental health problems, people who have died from depression - and these were a community that she thought didn't have anybody backing them and so today was for me to prove that there's a lot of people - top solicitors, top barristers who came here today to show people that actually they have their back and they are valued and supported."

Ms Butler encouraged Brent residents affected by Windrush to contact her with their cases and to seek legal advice before approaching the Home Office for help.

(Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Theresa May MP's office and the Conservative Party were contacted for comment.