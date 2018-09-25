Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A disabled pensioner's dog whose lead became trapped in the doors of a Thameslink train was found dead in a tunnel.

The dog, belonging to 75-year-old retired nurse Rose Barry, was dragged along the platform at Elstree and Borehamwood station after Rose struggled to board the train.

As Rose, who uses a walking frame and was carrying luggage, was boarding the Thameslink train, the doors closed and her Shih Tzu Jonty's lead got struck in the train doors.

Rose's hand was also caught in the train door as she and Jonty stood on the platform. She managed to free her hand from the train, but the lead remained stuck, resulting in Jonty being dragged along the platform when the train departed.

He was subsequently found dead in a tunnel near the station in Hertfordshire.

An investigation was launched by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB), investigating a number of issues, including procedures used for dispatching Thameslink trains and the ability of train doors to detect trapped objects.

RAIB will also investigate systems used by Govia Thameslink Railway to ensure the competence of drivers when operating and dispatching trains on this route.

The incident occurred on September 7 at around 2pm and involved a train travelling from St Albans City to Sutton.

Ms Barry, who has back problems, told the Press Association: "It was terrible. There is a curve in the platform and either the driver couldn't, or failed to, look at the CCTV.

"He should have been able to see me standing there, half on the train. Obviously he didn't because the doors shut and he left immediately. There was no hesitation.

"I hammered the doors. Yelled at everybody."

A Thameslink spokesman said: "We are very sorry for the distress caused to Ms Barry by this deeply upsetting incident. We launched an immediate investigation and informed the RAIB."

The RAIB will publish its findings and any safety recommendations at the conclusion of its investigation.