It’s Europe’s biggest street party, and every August bank holiday, more than a million revellers pour into Notting Hill for the annual carnival .

But not everyone likes to party, and the local council has come up with a solution for Notting Hill ’s elderly residents to escape as far away as possible.

The Carnival is a popular celebration of London’s Caribbean community, bringing vibrant performances, street food smorgasboards, and song and dance to Portobello Road and surrounds.

However, it also draws complaints from residents in the area, concerned about noise, litter and boozy behaviour during the festivities.

So, Kensington and Chelsea Council is planning to offer free seaside trips away for the neighbourhood’s elderly residents during the carnival, prioritising those with health likely to be affected by disruption.

The carnival has come under scrutiny in recent years, after the Mayor’s Office of Policing and Crime published a report on public safety concerns at the crowded carnival.

The council has been working with the carnival’s organisers on crowd safety, and has also imposed strict licensing controls for stallholders, bars and soundsystems involved in the event.

However there may be no complaints from the few chosen to find peace and quiet over the carnival weekend.

It has run the scheme for 16 years, and this year says it plans to offer free, three-night trips to Eastbourne, leaving on Saturday, August 25, and returning Tuesday, August 28, when the carnival is over and the council has cleaned up.

The council says the scheme is very popular and a number of residents have already been in touch to apply.

The closing date for applications is Friday, July 20, 2018, and enquiries can be made via Age UK.