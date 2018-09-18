Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pensioner and her pet dog had to be rescued in a lifeboat as "all of a sudden water flooded" into her home, with sandbags powerless to stop the water "ruining" her brand new kitchen.

Marian Haskins, 74, was in her home on Lovibonds Avenue, in Yiewsley, West Drayton , when water from a burst main flowed down the street, which is on a slope, on Sunday night (September 16).

In places the water was waist deep and Mrs Haskins was one of several people who had to be evacuated from homes in the street by lifeboat.

She said: "I was in bed and the fire brigade came round and gave us sandbags.

"I put them against the door but it was no good. All of a sudden the water flooded in. It went right through my lounge and conservatory and ruined my new kitchen.

"My dog Lola was so frightened she wouldn’t go down on the floor.

"It’s been a bad year for me and this has just topped it off. I feel like I’ve got no luck."

It is estimated the water reached between 10 to 15 inches inside Mrs Haskins' home at the highest point.

David Towler, who also lives on Lovibond Avenue, said: "Firefighters came and knocked about 9pm and said you ought to know the road is flooded.

"We didn’t get flooded out until about midnight and the whole downstairs was flooded.

"It wasn’t too bad as me and my wife have been in Scouting for many years so we had some idea of what to do.

"Our conservatory was up to four inches, our garage six inches.

"We’ve always said we would never get flooded because we live on a hill but we never expected the water to come down the hill towards us."

An Affinity Water spokesman said on Monday morning: “We are sorry for any inconvenience caused by a burst main at Falling Lane, in West Drayton, last night.

“This caused flooding to a number properties in the area and we are providing support to those whose homes have been flooded.

“We are arranging bottled water supplies for customers in vulnerable situations and other customers in the area.

"Our technicians have been working throughout the night to excavate the area around the burst so the complex repairs can be completed, which is expected later today.

“We would like to thank our customers for their patience during this time.”

A Hillingdon Council spokeswoman said: "Council officers were on the scene throughout Sunday night supporting residents affected by the flooding. We are continuing to support Affinity Water with the clean-up operation."