The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pensioner from Northolt accused of assaulting a man during an alleged “racially aggravated” incident at Heathrow Central bus terminal will stand trial next week.

Owen Francis Hughes, 70, has been charged with five offences including racially/religiously aggravated intentional harassment/alarm/distress and breach of a criminal behaviour order (CBO).

Hughes, of Bengarth Road, is also accused of using threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour to cause harassment/alarm/distress and racially/religiously aggravated common assault/beating.

The Northolt resident also faces a fifth charge of assault by beating.

Hughes will appear at Ealing Magistrates' Court next Friday (March 21) after a series of alleged incidents on February 9.

Currently in custody in Pentonville Prison, Hughes is accused of assaulting a man at Heathrow Central bus terminal, an offence which was allegedly “racially aggravated”.

(Image: TMS)

He was charged with breaching a CBO after allegedly being drunk in a public place and "acting in a way likely to cause harassment alarm and distress" after being given a CBO in June 2016.

Hughes is also accused of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour later on February 9 in Heathrow Custody Suite towards an officer.

He pleaded not guilty to all five charges on February 12.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .