A 67-year-old man who is believed to have been struck by a vehicle is fighting for his life after a suspected hit and run on Wednesday (April 14).

He was found lying in the road with "injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle" in Cricklewood Broadway, Brent in the early hours of Wednesday.

Police believe the man to have been a pedestrian hit by a car that didn't stop at the scene.

He remains in a serious condition in hospital on Thursday (April 15).

Police were called to the incident in Cricklewood Broadway near to the junction with Mora Road at around 4.50am.

The victim was found seriously injured at the scene and was rushed to a north London hospital.

A Serious Collisions Investigation Unit appeal for witnesses has been launched following the incident.

Anyone who was travelling near Cricklewood Broadway at the time of the incident or who was walking near the bus stops in Mora Road is urged to contact police.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call SCIU detectives on 020 8991 9555 or contact them via Twitter at @MetCC.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or go online to crimestoppers-uk.org.