A pedestrian was hospitalised with a punctured lung and broken ribs and vertebrae after a hit and run collision.

The crash happened near the northern border of Regent's Park, while the man was using a pedestrian crossing in Prince Albert Road.

At around 6.45pm on February 9, a black BMW, which police believe was involved in the crash, was travelling westbound, towards St John's Wood, when it tried to overtake the car in front, just before the crossing.

The 30-year-old man was hit and seriously injured, but has since been discharged from hospital. Metropolitan Police have described his recovery as "slow".

As well as the London Ambulance Service, London Air Ambulance also attended the crash scene. Police are appealing for anyone with information about the hit and run, which may have involved a Black BMW 3-series to come forward.

PC Sukhvinder Rai, said: “Someone out there knows exactly what they have done and are living with the thought that they have seriously injured an innocent pedestrian.

“If a friend or family member has disclosed to you what happened, or you notice that their BMW has been damaged and the explanation seems a bit unusual, please contact police.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 and quote CAD 6595/09Feb18. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.

