A man has died following a fatal collision with a lorry in Kilburn High Road on Monday morning (February 19).

The Brent road was blocked in both directions near the junction with Brondesbury Park as emergency services attended reports of a pedestrian in collision with a lorry at 10.50am.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Police were called at approximately 10.50am on Monday (February 19) to reports of a male in collision with a lorry in Kilburn High Road, near the junction with Brondesbury Road.

"The male was pronounced dead at the scene. The lorry stopped at the scene."

Road closures around Brondesbury Road and Hazelmere Road remain in place around the scene and motorists have been told to avoid the area.

Kilburn High Road remains closed north of Kilburn High Road stations and there are traffic delays.

Bus routes 16, 32, 98, 316 and 332 are diverted in both directions in Kilburn High Road following the collision.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident and enquiries into what happened continue.

