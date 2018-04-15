Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who was knocked down in Cricklewood Broadway in an apparent "hit and run" has died in hospital.

Colin Corker, 67, was found lying in the road by police after they were called out at 4.50am on Wednesday (April 11).

Mr Corker was rushed to a north London hospital but he succumbed to his injuries on Friday (April 13). His injuries were consistent with having been hit by a car, but an official post mortem will be carried out in due course, Metropolitan Police confirmed.

Police believe the pensioner was a pedestrian on Cricklewood Broadway, Brent , and was struck by a car, which failed to stop at the scene.

Detectives investigating the crash believe the vehicle is a dark coloured Audi A4 or A6, which is likely to have damage to its front right windscreen.

The Serious Collision Investigation Unit detectives are keen to speak with anyone who was in the area, near the junction with Mora Road, or at the bus stops in the early hours Wednesday.

Police has not yet made any arrests in the investigation and enquiries continue.

Detective Sergeant Jane Shaw, who is leading the investigation, said: "Someone out there will know what happened to Mr Corker and I have no doubt that it will be playing on their mind.

"I would appeal to any garage workers who may have been approached by someone asking about damage to an Audi A4 or Audi A6 to contact us."

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call SCIU detectives on 020 8991 9555 or contact via Twitter @MetCC.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

