A 60-year-old male pedestrian has died following a car crash in Hampton in the early hours.

The collision happened on Hampton Court Road, near the Esso patrol garage, shortly after midnight on Saturday (November 10).

Metropolitan Police officers and paramedics from the London Ambulance Service (LAS) were called and found the man suffering from serious injuries.

Despite their efforts he died at the scene, which is in the London Borough of Richmond upon Thames.

Police believe there may have been a female passenger in the car involved and that she made off before officers arrived.

A spokesman for the Met said: "His next of kin have been informed. Formal identification awaits.

"At this early stage officers are working to establish the full circumstances of what happened."

A 36-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, drink driving and possession of class B drugs.

He did not sustain any injuries and was taken to a south-west London police station, where he remains, the spokesman added.

Anyone with information that may assist police is asked to call the Met's Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0208 543 5157 or 101.

Alternatively you can anonymously Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.