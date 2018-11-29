Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drug taker caught in the act tried to EAT his stash of cannabis after seeing police walk up to his car in Hayes.

Abdirisak Hersi, 26, admitted the cannabis was his at Uxbridge Magistrates Court and must now pay a fine of £250.

Hayes Town Centre’s police account tweeted on Wednesday (November 28) along with Hersi’s picture: “If you lock yourself in your vehicle and try eat your stash we will still charge you and you will still be convicted.”

On September 3, at around 4pm, plain-clothes officers from Hayes Police Station stopped Hersi, who lives in Juniper Way, Hayes, while he was driving in Swift Close.

As officers approached his car, Hersi closed his window and locked the doors before trying to scoff away the evidence.

What police say

A spokesman for police told us: “Officers approached the vehicle on foot. Hersi had his window open through which the officers could smell cannabis.

“On recognising police Hersi closed the window, locked the doors and proceeded to eat the contents of a small plastic container that contained cannabis.

“Eventually officers accessed the vehicle where Hersi was detained and searched.”

What happened to Hersi?

Hersi pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis at Uxbridge Magistrates Court on October 27, where he was sentenced on the same day.

He has been ordered to pay a fine of £250, a victim surcharge of £30 and £85 in Crown Prosecution Service costs.

His drugs were also destroyed.