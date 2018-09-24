Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A campaign has been launched to demand a key Ealing Tube station be made step free.

Last Monday (September 17) members of Ealing Fields Residents’ Association gathered with residents with mobility problems, MPs and councillors from all local political parties at Northfields station , which currently can only be accessed by steps.

Transport for London is investing £200m to deliver step-free access for a number of nearby stations such as North Ealing. But people in Northfields can't see why the local station is not included in the programme.

EFRA chairman Roger Jarman said: "Because the station is not step free, access to the Northfields platforms is denied or at least extremely hazardous for those willing to tackle the stairs – people who are wheelchair-users, use crutches, are visually-impaired or struggle with a buggy or heavy luggage.

"There is a compelling case for making Northfields station step-free given the numbers that use the station, its location next to the Northfields depot, its popularity by virtue of being in Zone 3 and its location close to busy bus routes.

"With Northfields station next to a large depot, trains often terminate here when there are problems further up the line towards Heathrow.

"When this happens travellers to the airport are forced to carry their bags up two flights of stairs to catch a bus to continue their journeys.

"You do wonder what travellers think of our poor facilities when they are forced to use the stairs at Northfields. It is shameful that Northfields station is not already step-free."

The campaigners say the station is one of the busiest in suburban London with some four million people exiting and entering it every year.

By contrast North Ealing station - which sees only 800,000 journeys each year – is included in the programme of improvements.

It comes as delays to the completion of Crossrail upgrades at many of Ealing's other stations such as Ealing Broadway have raised fears that step-free access will remain limited for longer than hoped for.

In response to a Freedom of Information request from Mr Jarman, Transport for London said that when it did a survey of stations, those that would cost more than £10m were deemed to be too expensive.

At Northfields, it said the installation of two lifts would cost £15m and that the work would be "complex" due to the layout of the station.

It also said it had considered the need to serve growing populations and housing developments such as those in the Great West corridor area.

TfL is about to consult on another investment programme to make more stations step-free, and the campaigners are urging all those using the station to sign its online petition to ensure that Northfields Station is on the next phase of the improvement programme.

Visit change.org/Make Northfields Station Step Free to sign up to EFRA’s campaign.