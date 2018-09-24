Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A passenger who was removed from a train in London because he failed to show a valid ticket responded by throwing a brick at a ticket inspector, police said.

At around 2.20pm on July 24, a member of train staff was checking tickets on board the service when they challenged a man who refused to show his ticket.

The man was taken off the service at Maryland station but he became “verbally abusive” to the inspector.

As he was leaving the station, the suspect then picked up a house brick and threw it at the ticket inspector, striking him on the torso.

British Transport Police (BTP) officers are now investigating and want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

The man is described as being Asian, of slim build, approximately 25 to 30-years-old with short black hair and a short beard. He was wearing a black hoodie, dark trousers and white trainers at the time of the attack.

A spokesman for BTP added: “If you were on board this train and saw what happened, please get in touch.

“Violence, particularly against members of staff simply doing their job, will never be tolerated and BTP is working hard to trace the suspect in this case.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 353 of 24/07/2018. Alternatively ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.