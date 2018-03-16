The video will start in 8 Cancel

An Iraqi refugee who said he "had a duty to hate Britain" has been found guilty of attempted murder after planting a bomb on a Tube train at Parsons Green, injuring 29 people.

Sunbury teenager Ahmed Hassan Mohammed Ali, was convicted of attempted murder and using the chemical compound TATP to cause an explosion likely to endanger life by a jury at the Old Bailey on Thursday (March 15).

The 18-year-old, of Cavendish Road, built the device, containing 400g of explosives and placed it on the District Line train - moved by "anger and hatred".

During his trial, Hassan, had told his mentor Katie Cable that it was his "duty to hate Britain", the country he blamed for the death of his father in Iraq.

The jury was shown CCTV footage of the explosion, and a 'fireball' which ripped through the packed Tube train.

He had also told Home Office officials he had been "trained to kill" by Islamic State when he claimed asylum in 2016.

The bomb partially exploded at the Tube station on September 15 2017, injuring 29 people.

Hassan arrived in the UK on the back of a lorry in October 2015, and months later made a claim for asylum.

By April 2016, he began studying at Brooklands College by Surrey Social Services, where he excelled academically, being named 'student of the year'.

(Image: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire)

But his lecturer and mentor, Katie Cable, became concerned about his behaviour, alerting the Prevent team after she saw a WhatsApp message on his phone saying: "IS has accepted your donation" in August 2016.

He also told her he blamed Britain for the death of his parents in Iraq and said: "It's my duty to hate Britain," the trial heard.

Giving evidence, Ms Cable said Hassan was initially "incredibly conflicted, frightened, confused, plagued by boredom".

He talked about Tony Blair and expressed "anger" at events in Iraq, she said: "I believe the anger was very clear. He referred to being angry several times."

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

He allegedly told her "the British" were responsible for his parents' death.

Barnardo's worker Youseff Habibi told jurors: "His father was a taxi driver and one morning he went to work and a bomb fell on him and he died."

He declined offers to go on holidays and instead searched online for hydrogen peroxide and sulphuric acid, components to make explosives, before buying the ingredients.

The day before the attack, Hassan visted Asda and Aldi in Feltham to buy the shrapnel for his home-made device.

(Image: PA)

On September 15, 2017, he planted the bomb which detonated on a tube carriage carrying 93 people - with victims describing a fireball ripping through the train.

Retired counter-terrorism officer Alex Beavan, who was on board, said: "I heard a huge popping sound. Looking towards the direction of the sound, I saw a rolling fireball coming over the ceiling at the back of the train.

"Everything goes in slow motion. There was a woman. I could see her realise what was happening and she began screaming and some men were shouting 'Run'."

He will be sentenced on a date to be fixed, likely to be next week.