This is the moment a bomb exploded on a Tube train at Parsons Green station.

It shows a “fireball” shooting through the packed District line train and commuters ducking for cover before fleeing in terror onto the platform.

The CCTV footage was shown to a jury at the Old Bailey, which is hearing evidence at the trial of 18-year-old Ahmed Hassan Mohammed Ali who is accused of planting the bomb.

Many of those caught up in the incident suffered burns or were crushed in the stampede to get out, the court was told.

Those travelling on the Tube at 8.20am on September 15 last year gave emotional accounts of what happened on Thursday (March 8).

One woman told London's Old Bailey how her hair was coming out "in chunks", while a man said his head was "engulfed in flames".

And an army officer, at the opposite end of the train, described how his training kicked in and he moved towards the site of the blast.

(Image: PA)

Mr Hassan, from Cavendish Road in Sunbury, denies attempted murder and using the chemical compound TATP to cause an explosion that was likely to endanger life.

Some 93 commuters ducked for cover and scrambled to get off the soot-covered train at Parsons Green stationn.

Panicked passengers could be seen cowering from the bright flames after they burst from a bucket, which had been allegedly left behind by Mr Hassan.

The teenage asylum seeker was not one of the crowd.

(Image: Adam Gerrard)

He had left the bomb containing 400g of explosives and shrapnel on the floor, having got off the train one stop earlier, his trial was told.

CCTV showed a mass of people dashing for the stairs at the far end of the eastbound platform after the blast in the penultimate carriage.

The teenager, who allegedly told immigration authorities that ISIS had trained him to kill, assembled the device while his foster parents in Sunbury were on holiday in Blackpool, it was said.

He is accused of packing it with shrapnel to cause maximum carnage, allegedly buying the metal items from Asda and Aldi in Feltham the day before.

(Image: PA)

Jurors have been told he timed the bomb to go off at Parsons Green station during the morning rush hour while he fled to Dover in Kent.

Alison Morgan, prosecuting, has said experts concluded it was simply "luck" that the bomb did not fully detonate.

In court passenger, Lucinda Glazebrook recalled how a fireball passed over a fellow passenger's head, saying she could feel the heat on her face.

She said: "I kept touching my face and feeling the back of my hair and my hair was coming out in chunks, and I asked somebody if my face was burnt, because I couldn't see it but I felt the heat from the fireball so I was scared of the damage that it had done to my face."

(Image: Getty Images)

Jurors also heard from retired counter-terrorism officer Alex Beavan, who said he saw a 'rolling fireball” come towards him when the bomb went off.

He said: "The doors were closing. I was facing down towards the interior towards the back of the train. I heard a huge popping sound.

"Looking towards the direction of the sound, I saw a rolling fireball coming over the ceiling at the back of the train."

Describing the scene on the platform, Mr Beavan added: "There was chaos and I was thinking there is going to be a second attack so I ran across the platform."

Other witnesses spoke of a “blinding flash”, “intense heat” and the smell of burning hair.

Mr Hassan denies the charges against him and the trial continues.