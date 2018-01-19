The video will start in 8 Cancel

A teenager charged with planting a bomb on a packed District Line train has denied responsibility for the Parsons Green Tube terror attack.

Ahmed Hassan Mohammed Ali, 18, was charged with attempted murder and using the chemical compound TATP to cause an explosion likely to endanger life on a Tube train during the morning rush hour.

The terror attack in Parsons Green on September 15 2017 left 29 people injured after what police believe was an improvised device was planted in a bucket on the packed train.

Ali, a refugee from Iraq who lived in Cavendish Road, Sunbury, is alleged to have built the device and placed it on the train, where it partially exploded.

He entered his not guilty pleas to Mr Justice Haddon-Cave at the Old Bailey via videolink from Belmarsh prison on Friday (January 19).

The teenager was wearing a pink sweatshirt and was clean shaven, sporting short cropped hair and only spoke to enter his two not guilty pleas.

He was then remanded in custody ahead of a two-week trial set to begin on March 5.

A further hearing was also set for February 23.

