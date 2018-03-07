Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager accused of trying to blow up a packed District Line tube at Parsons Green station in September "admitted to the Home Office he was trained by ISIS more than a year before the attack", a court heard.

Ahmed Hassan appeared at the Old Bailey on Wednesday (March 7) charged with building an explosive device and attempted murder in connection with the terror attack on September 15.

A court heard how the 18-year-old admitted to being "trained to kill by ISIS" in a Home Office interview more than 18 months before the alleged attack, The Mirror reports.

Twenty nine people were injured after what police believe was an improvised device was planted in a bucket on the packed train.

The Old Bailey heard on Wednesday how passengers were "fortunate" because it only partially exploded and had it fully detonated, those in close proximity may have been killed.

(Image: PA)

Hassan, of Sunbury, Surrey, denies charges of attempted murder and using the chemical compound TATP to cause an explosion that was likely to endanger life.

During her opening speech, prosecutor Alison Morgan today presented a Home Office interview with Hassan carried out in January 18 2016, more than 18 months before the alleged attack.

Ms Morgan said some of the questions Hassan was asked, and his responses were:

Q: "Have you ever had any training with Isis and what did you do whilst you were with Isis?"

Hassan said: "They trained us on how to kill. It was all religious based."

Q: "Who did you go there with and how many people were there with you?"

Hassan explained that he was recruited on his own but shared training with around 1,000 people and that they would spend three or four hours a day in the mosque.

The trial continues.