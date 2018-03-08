An 18-year-old refugee is facing the second day of trial accused of planting a bomb on a District Line train, which partially exploded at Parsons Green station in September 2017.

Ahmed Hassan Mohammed Ali was living by foster carers in Cavendish Road, Sunbury, and denies charges of attempted murder and using the chemical compound TATP to cause an explosion likely to endanger life .

The Old Bailey heard how the improvised explosive device was allegedly planted on the train by Ali, who left just two minutes before it detonated on September 15, injuring 29 people.

Immigration officials were told by the refugee from Iraq that he had received ISIS training, the court heard on the first day of the trial on Wednesday (March 7).

The court also heard how the teenager had shopped for bomb-making chemicals on Amazon and googled their possible uses.

Eyewitness testimony of the explosion was also heard, alongside CCTV footage.

Get West London will be bringing you live updates from the court as the trial takes place on Thursday (March 8).