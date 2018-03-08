Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jurors in the Parsons Green terror attack trial heard from victims of the attack about their horrific injuries.

A number of witnesses who were in the District line carriage in which a bomb containing explosive TATP gave evidence on Thursday (March 8) about the explosion and their injuries.

The Old Bailey was also shown a mock bomb made up to look exactly like the one planted on the train, which exploded on September 15, 2017, injuring 29 people.

Thursday's proceedings began with prosecutor Alison Morgan establishing the movements of Ahmed Hassan Mohammed Ali in the 24 hours leading up to the bombing.

The court heard the Cavendish Road, in Sunbury, resident attended Brooklands College in Weybrigde, where he studied creative media, on September 14, before making a trip to Asda and Aldi, both in Feltham.

The 18-year-old bought chicken, matches, batteries and a screwdriver set from Asda and was seen on CCTV in the store before he headed for the self-checkout.

An Asda employee appeared to have checked Hassan's ID as he made the purchase.

The teenager, who had told immigration officials he had been forced to undergo ISIS training in Iraq, then went to Aldi in Feltham, where he purchased a "screwdriver bits set".

A search of his Cavendish Road home in the days after the bomb exploded, showed the screwdriver sets had been emptied, which prosecution linked to the metal shrapnel found in the bomb on the tube train.

One of the batteries had also been taken from the pack, which prosecutor Alison Morgan said had been used to power the timer on the bomb.

Further CCTV footage from the morning of the bombing, showed the 18-year-old leaving his home by the back gate, with a large plastic Lidl bag, which appeared to be heavy as he kept swapping the hands he was holding it in.

He made his way to Sunbury station and boarded a South Western train to Wimbledon, arriving at about 7.45am.

At the station, CCTV shows Hassan entering the toilets and emerging 13 minutes later, bag still in hand, before he boarded a District line train to Edgware Road.

CCTV shows Hassan placing the Lidl bag on the ground and shuffling a short way away, stepping off at Putney Bridge station at 8.17am.

When Hassan exited the train he was no longer carrying the Lidl bag, and makes his way out of the station, before withdrawing £200 and boarding a bus for Earl's Court.

Just two minutes later, as the doors were closing at Parsons Green station, eyewitnesses described all described a "loud bang" followed by a "fireball" through the train.

The jury were shown CCTV footage from inside the train and on the platform, clearly showing the "fireball" and the ensuing panic it caused.

The first witness, who sustained burns to her face, hair, legs and hands, described the moments after the sudden explosion.

"I jumped from the carriage and probably landed on my knees. I fell into the trench and people helped me up," she said.

She went on to tell jurors her coat was on fire and that her tights had melted causing serious burns to her legs.

Another lady, who boarded the train at Parsons Green said she saw a man get hit by a "wall of glass" at the back of his head before she ended up on the floor of the carriage.

As she lay on the floor she said the fireball "passed over" her.

"I had used a curling iron to curl my hair that morning and used hair spray, and as the fireball passed over me, my hair instantly caught fire," she said.

Witnesses also described a chemical smell, and one said that she had rushed out of the tube after experiencing a burning sensation on her head, before clumps of her hair began falling out.

The judge praised the work of a retired Met Police counter-terrorism officer who happened to be on the train, and alerted emergency services and provided expert knowledge.

A serving British Army officer was also on board the train and used his knowledge of IED devices to help guide the emergency services when they arrived.

Craig Palmer was also able to get on board the train to take photographs of the bomb, which proved helpful in understanding what had happened.

"I suspected it was an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) in a carrier bag, a plastic bag, and the top of it was burning and there were wires coming out of it," said Mr Palmer.

"I decided to get a closer examination of it so I opened the doors, took a breath and went in. "

The prosecution, using evidence from Mr Palmer but also from the Metropolitan Police explosives officer, who responded to the call, created a "mock bomb" for the jury to inspect.

The prosecution established that the bomb was made up of a glass vase, with shrapnel strapped to it, on top of a tupperware box of white TATP explosive power.

More CCTV footage was shown of Hassan's journey on the 74 bus from Putney Bridge to Earl's Court station, during which time the teenager removed his SD card, chewed it, and then dumped it at the side of a seat, where it was later recovered.

The previous day he had factory restored his Apple laptop, making non of the data retrievable, the court heard.

Further CCTV showed Hassan board a train to Brighton, and then board a train to Ashford, where he picked up a £30 Huawei phone from CEX, and a hoodie and rucksack, before boarding another train, to Dover.

The following morning, Hassan walked into the pedestrian waiting area for a ferry from Dover, but police officers arrived at 7.39am and arrested him in relation to the bombing just less than 24 hours after the bombing.

Hassan denies attempted murder and causing an explosion likely to endanger life.

Justice Haddon-Cave, presiding over the case thanked the witnesses and proceedings will continue on Friday (March 9) at 10am.

