The 18-year-old who planted a homemade bomb which exploded on board a District line Tube train at Parsons Green has been sentenced to life in prison.

Mr Justice Haddon-Cave, who presided over the case at the Old Bailey , said Ahmed Hassan Mohammed Ali would spend a minimum of 34 years in jail.

The teenager, who was living with foster parents in Cavendish Road, Sunbury, after coming over to the UK as a refugee from Iraq injured 29 people in the attack on September 15, 2017.

The jury unanimously convicted him of attempted murder and using the chemical compound TATP (triacetone triperoxide) to cause an explosion likely to endanger life by a jury on Thursday, March 15.

The court heard how Ali blamed the UK and USA for the death of his father in Iraq and how he had been trained by Islamic State before coming to the UK.

In mitigation he claimed that he hadn’t wanted to hurt anyone with the bomb and he hadn’t intended for it go off.

However the prosecution countered, saying the devastation of the bomb could have been significantly worse if the main charge had gone off as intended, with the judge adding that there would have been numerous fatalities.

Sentencing Hassan on Friday (March 23), the judge said: "Your intention that morning was to kill as many members of the British public as possible by planting the IED on a busy commuter Tube train.

The judge said the defendant was a “dangerous and devious individual” who quietly went about plotting his attack with “ruthless determination and almost military efficiency while pretending to be a model asylum seeker”.

"One can only imagine the sense of betrayal felt by all those at Barnardo’s and Brooklands College whom you duped.”

