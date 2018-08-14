The video will start in 8 Cancel

Due to a major ongoing police incident outside Parliament, Westminster tube station is closed to the public.

Westminster Bridge and other roads surrounding the area are also closed, including all approaches to Parliament Square.

A driver has been arrested after a car crashed into pedestrians and ploughed into security barriers outside Parliament at the height of the morning commute.

The Metropolitan Police have now tweeted to say that they do not believe anyone has suffered life-threatening injuries, and that Westminster tube station is closed.

As reported by The Mirror , eyewitness Jason Williams said he saw a car travelling "at speed" when it smashed into the bollard.

Mr Williams told Sky News "the police have taken their time to go in", adding: "I saw smoke coming out of the vehicle. It’s all been high-speed and very, very dramatic.”

Eyewitness Ewalina Ochab told the Press Association : "I think it looked intentional - the car drove at speed and towards the barriers."

She said: "I was walking on the other side [of the road]. I heard some noise and someone screamed. I turned around and I saw a silver car driving very fast close to the railings, maybe even on the pavement."

"The person driving did not go out" of the vehicle, she said.

It has not been announced when Westminster tube station is likely to re-open, as the police incident will take some time to sort out.

Passengers are still able to change between lines at Westminster.