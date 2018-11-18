It’s every driver’s bugbear and it’s one of the first questions you ask yourself whenever you're heading to a new area.
But just how difficult is it to come by parking spots?
Well, according to data gathered by Go Compare, few know just how painful it can be to find a good parking spot like west Londoners do.
That’s because their data shows two west London boroughs are among the six worst in the country for parking.
The data is based on the ratio of vehicles to parking space in the London boroughs with at least three car parks registered with Park Mark by August 31 this year, which is a safer parking scheme by the British Parking Association.
Hardest London boroughs for parking
- Ealing - 173 vehicles per parking space
- Enfield - 157
- Hackney - 132
- Hillingdon - 125
- Newham - 97
Hardest in the entire country
- Ealing - 173 vehicles per parking space
- Enfield - 157
- Wakefield - 156
- Kirklees - 137
- Hackney - 132
- Hillingdon - 125.3
- Stockport 124.8
- Canterbury - 124
- Sandwell - 121
- Tunbridge Wells - 108
Data was sourced from the British Parking Association’s Park Mark Award database and the Department for Transport’s Average Annual Daily Traffic Flow within each local authority.