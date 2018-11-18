Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s every driver’s bugbear and it’s one of the first questions you ask yourself whenever you're heading to a new area.

But just how difficult is it to come by parking spots?

Well, according to data gathered by Go Compare, few know just how painful it can be to find a good parking spot like west Londoners do.

That’s because their data shows two west London boroughs are among the six worst in the country for parking.

The data is based on the ratio of vehicles to parking space in the London boroughs with at least three car parks registered with Park Mark by August 31 this year, which is a safer parking scheme by the British Parking Association.

Hardest London boroughs for parking

Ealing - 173 vehicles per parking space Enfield - 157 Hackney - 132 Hillingdon - 125 Newham - 97

Hardest in the entire country

Ealing - 173 vehicles per parking space Enfield - 157 Wakefield - 156 Kirklees - 137 Hackney - 132 Hillingdon - 125.3 Stockport 124.8 Canterbury - 124 Sandwell - 121 Tunbridge Wells - 108

Data was sourced from the British Parking Association’s Park Mark Award database and the Department for Transport’s Average Annual Daily Traffic Flow within each local authority.