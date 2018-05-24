Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fury at the lack of parking in Chiswick is threatening to boil over after more than 40 parking tickets were slapped on cars in an area in just one day, after a mix up over street cleaning.

On Thursday, May 17, Hounslow Highways, a subcontractor for Hounslow Council, suspended on street parking in roads in the Grove Park area including Wilmington Avenue and Burlington Lane so they could clean the streets as a matter of routine.

But by late morning people began to park their cars in the spaces because no street cleaners had yet turned up.

The council's parking contractors, Serco, soon had officers on the scene who issued more than 40 fixed penalty notices. These carry a fine of £65 if paid within 14 days or £130 if paid after that date and within 28 days.

Local councillors say it's the latest problem in an ongoing battle for more parking in the congested streets, which get crammed with people parking to use the nearby railway stations and even to leave their cars to get taxis to Heathrow Airport.

Many think the introduction and recent expansion of Controlled Parking Zones (CPZs) in the area in recent times have made matters worse by limiting the areas where people can park.

Chiswick Riverside councillor and Conservative group leader Sam Hearn and Councillor Gabriella Giles have demanded the council intervene to withdraw the parking fines and look at whether the CPZs in the area should be suspended.

Mr Hearn told Get West London: "I have requested that Hounslow Council ask Serco to put the fines aside, but it's really a legal process so I'm not sure if there's anything that can be done.

"It's very easy to blame the residents and issue them with tickets but if you are providing a service you need to make sure it fits in with the way people live their lives.

"It's a sign of incompetence that residents weren't communicated with in advance so they knew what was going to happen."

Residents say gas repairs being carried out in Burlington Lane have also put pressure on already limited parking. They say roads without CPZ zones in the area are coming under huge pressure and want the council to suspend CPZ zones while the gas works are going on.

The petition reads: "Gas repairs in Burlington Lane are causing immense parking pressure on non-CPZ roads in Grove Park. We would like Hounslow Council to temporarily suspend some adjoining CPZ roads to relieve that pressure.

"Burlington Lane has been totally closed outside Chiswick School for some weeks removing a lot of mainly commuter parking and pushing this onto non-CPZ roads. Now major works have started by Chiswick Station will add to the misery of local residents. These repairs are due to last for another eight to 12 weeks.

"Coupled with the displacement caused by the recent expansion CPZ 2 and the planned street cleaning in the next weeks, parking is getting impossible for local residents.

"We would like Hounslow Council to immediately suspend parking on Sutton Court Road South which is mostly empty since the introduction of CPZ 2 and also Staveley Road and Park Road (South). This would alleviate the parking pressure for the whole area.

"We would also like a temporary E3 bus stop found for Chiswick Station on Burlington Lane (north side). This busy stop has been removed meaning the elderly and disabled have to walk from the previous stop to the station."

Hounslow Council has been approached for comment.

The petition can be found online at: http://petitions.hounslow.gov.uk/RiversideParking/

Information about parking restrictions in the borough can be found at www.hounslow.gov.uk