On of the country's leading baklava manufacturers in Park Royal , has had several sweets recalled over hygiene concerns.

The Food Standards Agency on Thursday (April 12) recalled five products which "may be unfit for human consumption".

Sweetland Ltd is currently at a temporary premises having was forced out of its old factory in School Road, which was compulsorily purchased by HS2 Ltd as part of the plans to build the HS2 rail link.

CEO of Sweetland, Andrew Prodromou, told getwestlondon that the new factory in Minerva Road will be ready within the next few weeks.

The health inspectors discovered food items being stored in the corridor at Sweetland's temporary home in North Acton Road.

Mixed Backlawa, Mixed Mamoualla, Barizik, Ghaybeh and Bamia products with expiry dates ranging from June 26 2018 and July 10 2018 have been recalled.

The agency warned that "the products were produced in unhygienic conditions and may be unfit for human consumption".

Sweetland has issued a recall letter to all customers and is asking them to return the products and not to consume them.

Andrew Prodromou said: "We have been in business for over 20 years working from our College Road site.

"The inspectors came and found some products being stored in the corridor as our current store room is too small.

"The family has spent £3 million to build our new bakery in Minerva Road and we look forward to that opening in a few weeks."

Baklava, sometimes spelled as Backlawa, is a sweet dessert pastry made from layers of pastry filled with nuts and sweetened with honey and is very popular in Turkey, the Middle East and Asia.

