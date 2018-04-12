The video will start in 8 Cancel

Parents are being urged to check certain baby items bought from Mothercare, Argos and John Lewis after potential safety problems emerged.

The items being recalled by the big name shops include a potentially faulty pushchair and a child seat which may have a safety issue with a seat component.

Take a look below at the products which parents are being advised to check or return to the store:

Dualfix child car seat - Britax Römer

A voluntary recall has been issued by Britax Römer due to a potential safety problem with one component in its classic Dualfix child car seats.

The car seat which may have the component issue was used in production batches which were sold to consumers between November 3 last year and March 22.

(Image: Britax Römer)

People who bought the car seat in question during that time can check if their seat is impacted by the recall and find out more information here .

According to Wales Online , Britax Römer established what was causing this potential issue and confirmed that car seats outside the batch are not impacted.

The specific component is not used in any other products, according to Britax Römer.

Cuggl Camborne cots - Argos

Argos has notified parents of a potential safety issue with cots which were sold in store after identifying that in certain instances the top rail of the cot could eventually become detached.

The high street store suggests this could result in sharp points becoming exposed.

The recall, part of Argos's ongoing quality control procedures, affects the following items:

Cuggl Camborne cot bed - two-tone - Cat no. 737/6483

Cuggl Camborne cot bed - white - Cat no. 737/8443

(Image: Argos)

These cot beds are also found as part of the following three-piece sets:

Cuggl Camborne three-piece set - two-tone - Cat no. 709/5654

Cuggl Camborne three-piece set - white - Cat no. 739/8258

Chest of drawers and wardrobes are not affected by the recall where the cot was purchased as a three-piece set.

If you bought one of the cots listed above, contact Argos's customer helpline on 0345 600 6475 so they can arrange a replacement or refund of the Cuggl Camborne Cot Bed.

My First Keys - Mothercare

Another voluntary recall has been issued by Mothercare of My First Keys, which was sold in stores and online between June 2017 and April 2018.

The product has a risk of the battery compartment coming off, which leaves the button cell battery exposed.

Its product code is 914353 and the style number is MG262. Only the items with a batch code of 02-161024, 02-161205 and 02-170509 are affected by the recall.

(Image: Mothercare)

If you own a Mothercare My First Keys please stop using it immediately and return your product to the store where a full refund will be given.

If you have any queries you can contact Mothercare via email on: product.safety@ mothercare.com .

RumbleSeat - UPPAbaby

UPPAbaby has received reports about the RumbleSeat product's adapters becoming detached from strollers which were sold before 2017.

This is a product update rather than a product recall as consumers who own a Rumbleseat made between September 2014 and November 2016 will be given new 2017 adapters.

(Image: RumbleSeat)

Those consumers who registered their RumbleSeats (SKU #0252, #0186, #0191, #0200, #0216, #0196), will automatically receive the updated adapters.

If you believe your item is affected but you did not register your product, click the 'submit info' button on this page on the UPPAbaby website .

The UPPAbaby Rumbleseat alert was issued by John Lewis .

