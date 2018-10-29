Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A paramedic who was treating a teenage girl who collapsed in the street was subjected to "unpleasant" verbal abuse and threats by a man who squared up to him.

The girl was suffering from breathing difficulties and the London Ambulance Service paramedic was helping her in Harlesden Road, Willesden, when a man began to shout abuse.

The man then squared up to the male paramedic and placed a finger on his nose at 6.20pm on October 9.

At this point during the "unpleasant incident", the paramedic activated his panic alarm, and the man ran off.

It is not known why the man acted as he did.

Although the paramedic was not injured, the man's threats and actions have led to the Met Police launching a common assault investigation.

The suspect is describes as black, in his late 30s, 6ft2in tall and wearing glasses. On the day of the incident, he was wearing a "man bag".

Met Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak with because they believe he may have information which could help the investigation.

PC Amanda Scott of Brent Police said: "This was an unpleasant incident in which a paramedic was verbally abused while he was trying to treat a young girl. Such behaviour against emergency service staff, who are only trying to help others, is totally unacceptable.

"I would ask anyone who recognises this man to contact police immediately."

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101.