Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pair of thieves who attacked a Mercedes-Benz driver with pepper spray before stealing his car in Hillingdon have been jailed for a total of 13 years.

Jonathan Fernando, 33, of Oakwood Road, in Pinner, Hillingdon and Harrison Bryson, 20, of no fixed address, were both sentenced for using a "noxious substance" on a man at Isleworth Crown Court on Thursday (April 5).

The 25-year-old victim was attacked while sitting in his parked Mercedes-Benz C-class AMG in Oakwood Road on August 25, 2017

At around 10.25pm Fernando and Bryson approached the car and knocked on the window.

The victim wound down the window and Bryson sprayed pepper spray directly onto his face, eyes and upper body.

The victim felt an instant burning sensation to his eyes and skin and got out of the car in shock.

Fernando and Bryson then got into his Mercedes, with Fernando in the driver’s seat and Bryson in the front passenger seat, and drove off. They were later caught on CCTV fleeing the car having crashed into several park vehicles and a house in Hayden drive.

The victim headed back towards his home to wash away the substance and then called the police.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Police attended the victim’s home along with London Ambulance Service (LAS), who deemed that the victim would have no lasting injuries.

"The victim was left with reddening to his face, neck, left arm and a bloodshot left eye, but has since made a full recovery.

"Whilst driving the victim’s car, a Mercedes-Benz C-class AMG, Fernando drove into two stationary cars causing extensive damage to all three vehicles, as well as crashing into a house on Hayden Drive, in Hillingdo,n and a residential wall on Wiltshire Lane, in Harrow.

"Fernando and Bryson were seen on CCTV getting out of the car and fleeing after searching it for the victim’s valuables. Nothing was taken.

"Police conducted a search at Fernando’s home address, but no evidential items were found.

"The car was found abandoned on Wiltshire Lane and forensic evidence linking Fernando and Bryson to the car and the crime was recovered.

"The following day, the victim was in the front passenger seat of his friend’s car when he recognised Fernando and Bryson in the same area where he was attacked. He immediately called police.

"Fernando was later arrested on Oakdene Road, in Hillingdon, after he attempted to evade arrest by climbing out of a rear window at his home address on September 18, 2017.

"Bryson was arrested at an address on Thirlmere Gardens, Northwood in Hillingdon, on September 29, 2017. Both were charged as above."

Fernando was sentenced to seven years and six months’ imprisonment for robbery, three years’ imprisonment for administering a noxious substance, to run concurrently and six months’ imprisonment for dangerous driving, to run consecutively.

He was also disqualified from driving for six years.

Bryson was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment for robbery, two years’ imprisonment for administering a noxious substance, to run concurrently, 12 months’ imprisonment for various other theft offences, unrelated to the incident on August 25 last year.

Hillingdon CID Detective Constable, Stephen Rothwell, said: “These robust sentences reflect the seriousness of these offences, which can cause life changing and even life threatening injury.

"These men did not think twice about the ramifications of their actions and we will continue to ensure criminals like them are behind bars and off our streets."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.