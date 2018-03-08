The video will start in 8 Cancel

Two men accused of using vans to try and steal a Hounslow cash point in the early hours of Wednesday morning (March 7) will appear at Isleworth Crown Court.

The attempted ram-raid in Brabazon Road was reported to police at 12.20am.

Two men in their 30s were charged with aggravated burglary following the incident in which two vans were reportedly used to try and rip a cash point away from the wall.

Kirk McInerney, 31, of Crown Oaks, Birmingham, and Liam Keenan, 39, of The Nightingales, Staines, appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (March 8).

Following the hearing both men are to appear at Isleworth Crown Court on April 5 charged with aggravated burglary.