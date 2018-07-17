The video will start in 8 Cancel

A painting of “significant value” by a famous artist who made his name depicting the discoveries of the industrial revolution could be transferred from a Kensington museum to another gallery.

The work, 'An Italian Landscape with a Bridge' by Joseph Wright, is one of three "significant" pieces which Leighton House Museum is considering offering to another gallery.

Last year, Mr Wright's painting 'An Academy by Lamplight' fetched £6.3million at auction at Sotheby’s.

Leighton House Museum’s senior curator Daniel Robbins said the landscape at the gallery in Holland Park Road is “nowhere near” that value.

The other two are 'Man in Black' by Glyn Warren Philpot and 'The East Side of Edgware Road, Looking Towards Kensington Gardens' by John Linnell, which is currently on loan to the Tate.

The museum is considering transferring the works as they do not have a connection with Frederic Lord Leighton, who was a lynchpin of the Holland Park Circle of artists.

The paintings were last formally valued by auction house Christie’s five years ago.

Other works which may be removed include:

Mr Robbins said: “It is quite clear that these are of significant artistic value and monetary value.”

However, he added: “We do not disclose those values for a security point of view. We do not want to flag up values of individual works.”

He will be presenting options to Kensington and Chelsea Council’s leadership team in the autumn.

They could include loaning the works or transferring them to the Tate, possibly in return for a work connected with Lord Leighton.

Mr Robbins said he would not be recommending a sale on the open market.

He said the gallery will follow Museum Association guidelines in disposing of works in its collection.

It follows a review of the reserves collection of work which does not have a connection to Lord Leighton as the museum prepares to start work on its £6million project to improve visitor facilities.

The council’s leadership team agreed on Wednesday (July 11) to the “disposal of 397 pieces of art", including 72 which will be transferred to the central library collection.

It currently costs £5,000 a year to store some of the pieces off site.

The collection was put together in the twentieth century, with some donated in the 1920s and 30s to mark the council taking over the museum.

Others came from the annual ‘Kensington and Chelsea Artists Exhibition’ which was held at the museum between 1957 and 1982.

There are also 154 unframed eighteenth century prints.

Mr Robbins said they “have no meaningful connection to Leighton or Leighton House, are of mixed quality and are unlikely ever to be shown within the museum”.

The works include a painting donated by Sir Frank Brangwyn in 1933. The Royal Academician was well-known for his murals and posters he created during the First World War.

In 2015 his painting Wrecked fetched £22,500 in a sale of Victorian art at Christie’s.

Another piece earmarked for disposal is by a former director of the National Gallery Sir Charles John Holmes.

A painting of The Ballet Dance by Sir Miles Fletcher de Montmorency, who painted portraits for the National War Office in 1940 and 41 is also on the list.