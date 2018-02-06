The video will start in 8 Cancel

Commuters to and from London Paddington station must brace for another day of chaos, warns National Rail.

Damage to overhead electrical wires forced Great Western and Heathrow Connect services to be suspended during Monday evening rush hour (February 5).

While train service resumed later that day, delays and cancellations continued.

National Rail has warned passengers to expect much of the same on Tuesday (February 6), with one of the six tracks which lead into the station out of use.

Heathrow Connect, Heathrow Express and Great Western Railway services to and from Paddington are expected to experience delays all day.

Passengers using the Great Western Railway Hayes Shuttle service will instead be served a by two-coach diesel train service.

Network Rail has also advised passengers seeking compensation for delays to their journey to save their ticket and make a note of their journey.

