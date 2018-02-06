Passengers travelling to and from London Paddington station on Tuesday (February 6) have been warned trains may be cancelled, delayed or revised and short notice.

The disruption is expected to continue for the entire day due to damage to overhead wires between Ealing Broadway and Paddington station.

The same problem was responsible for cancellations and severe delays to the service from around 5pm on Monday (February 5), which continued into the evening and then Tuesday morning.

Passengers are advised to check before they travel at all times on Tuesday and to find alternative routes where possible.

