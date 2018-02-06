Passengers travelling to and from London Paddington station on Tuesday (February 6) have been warned trains may be cancelled, delayed or revised and short notice.
The disruption is expected to continue for the entire day due to damage to overhead wires between Ealing Broadway and Paddington station.
The same problem was responsible for cancellations and severe delays to the service from around 5pm on Monday (February 5), which continued into the evening and then Tuesday morning.
Passengers are advised to check before they travel at all times on Tuesday and to find alternative routes where possible.
One way to deal with the stress
Twitter user Laura Humphreys may have found the solution to all that train delay stress:
Network Rail decides priority
Passengers on a Great Western train have complained that, despite all the delays, a freight train has gone ahead of them.
Great Western has said the priority is decided by Network Rail
If you're travelling Great Western
Specific advise has also been issued for users of Great Western Railway:
The Hayes shuttle electric service will run as a diesel service to help alleviate congestion, however, these trains will be formed of 2 coaches.
Why is this an issue?
One of the six tracks that go into London Paddington is closed while the repairs to the overhead wires are carried out.
Many trains running to Paddington are electric and these must use the other tracks, which is causing congestion coming into and out of the terminus.
Why is this happening?
Yesterday, some overhead electrical cables between London Paddington and Ealing Broadway were damaged.
This caused severe delays last night and National Rail has warned passengers to expect disruptions throughout today as well.
What is happening?
Trains to and from Paddington are experiencing delays of up to 20 minutes, cancellations and revised schedules all day today.
Services were also disrupted last night (February 5) from around 5pm to midnight.