A two-year-old girl in a pushchair was left with facial injuries after being assaulted by a man on board a train from Paddington to Slough.

Shortly before 9.42pm on July 12, a man and woman boarded a Great Western train at Paddington station with a toddler in a pushchair.

When the child started to cry, near Slough station, the man attacked the two-year-old and left her with injuries to her face, the British Transport Police have said.

Officers are now appealing for passengers who witnessed the assault to come forward.

Great Western train services to Slough usually stop at a number of west London stations - Ealing Broadway, Southall, West Drayton, Hayes and Harlington.

(Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A spokesman for the BTP said: "Were you on the train at the time? Did you see anything?

"If you did, please call 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, quoting 273 of 23 July. Alternatively you can ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

In connection with this incident, a 22-year-old man from Ealing was arrested on suspicion of the assault of a child.

A 20-year-old woman from Slough was arrested on suspicion of the neglect of a child.

Both have been released on bail until a date in August while enquiries continue into this investigation.