Paddington passengers are facing a second consecutive day of disruption caused by damage to overhead electrical cables.

Problems began at around 5pm on Monday (February 5) when services were suspended at the rail terminus.

They did reopen later that evening, but only very limited services were being run by Great Western Railway.

National Rail warned commuters on Tuesday morning (February 6) to expect a full day of disruptions again as one of the six tracks which serve the station is out of use.

If your journey was significantly delayed you are eligible to seek compensation from Great Western, with the process differing for those who hold day tickets tickets and those with season tickets.

Day tickets

If you hold a day ticket and your journey was delayed by 30 minutes for a journey that takes less than an hour, you can claim 50% compensation.

If your journey is more than an hour and you were delayed by an hour you can also claim 30% compensation from Great Western.

If your train is cancelled, you must be able to demonstrate you arrived at the station in time to catch it.

The compensation you receive will be based on how long you had to wait for the next available train.

Watch out though, as Great Western won't pay out for cancellations caused by any of the following circumstances "outside of their control".

Also you must hold on to your ticket at the end of your journey. This might mean you have to be careful of the type of ticket machines with swallow up your tickets when you reach the end station.

To apply, visit the Great Western compensation website and enter you ticket details including a photo scan.

You can then arrange to get the money by cheque, to your debit or credit card, as vouchers or on to an online GWR account.

Enter the details of your journey and the delay as well as some personal details and hit submit.

Great Western will investigate your claim and get back to you with the rest of the information.

Season tickets

The compensation process is a little trickier for season ticket holders.

If your ticket is weekly, you need to follow the process for daily ticket holders. GWR assumes you will be making 10 journeys in that week, so will offer you a tenth of the value of your ticket for a disrupted journey.

If you have a monthly season ticket or longer, compensation is based on whether punctuality and reliability targets are met.

They measure punctuality by the proportion of trains arriving at their final destination on time. Reliability is the proportion of scheduled trains that actually run.

For the London and Thames Valley services, GWR target 92% punctuality and have a trigger percentage of 89%. If their punctuality falls below the trigger percentage, you are eligible for 5% off your next season ticket.

Similarly you can get an additional 5% off if GWR fails to meet its reliability trigger of 98% in the last 12 months.

To get the discount, you must renew your season ticket within four weeks of the day the old ticket expires, for the same journey and for the same time period or a shorter time period than the old ticket.

