The famous Oxford Street Christmas lights switch on is one of the most festive dates in the calendar, attracting millions of visitors from around the world.

This year for the first time in history, a competition is being held to create the most innovative display the capital has seen in the renowned shopping district.

A competition has been launched calling on local and international designers to submit their creative ideas for a chance to be featured on the iconic, global stage in the West End.

If you are a lighting designer or architectural specialist then Oxford Street and the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) want to see your most imaginative work entered into the contest.

The challenge is led by New West End Company, in conjunction Westminster City Council, and entries will be judged by a specially selected panel including Chris Wilkinson, director of Wilkinson Eyre and RIBA Adviser; Jill Entwhistle, executive editor of Lighting Magazine and Jace Tyrrell, chief executive officer, New West End Company.

To enter submit an anonymous design proposal by March 26.

Four entries will be shortlisted to enter the final round and be given the opportunity to develop their designs and present to the panel.

Designers will receive an honoraria payment of £3,000 +VAT for their work in this round.

The winner will bring their design to life in Oxford Street and its surrounding areas, being part of a tradition introduced more than 50 years ago.

Mr Tyrrell said: “During the festive season, the 40 million visitors who visit London’s West End expect to see a vibrant display of light and colour.

"Our global call for concepts for the redesign of Oxford Street’s Christmas lights will ensure that the 2018 display is the most spectacular to date, bringing more visitors than ever to London’s West End so they can be the first to see the new lights for themselves.”

Mr Wilkinson added: “This is a great opportunity for designers to present their creative ideas for the Christmas Lighting in the Oxford St District and to make a spectacular show for everyone to enjoy.”

