Singer Olly Murs has hinted that the false alarm 'terror' attack at Oxford Circus during the Black Friday sales was a cover-up.

The Voice judge - who tweeted from inside Selfridges - insists shots WERE fired, and even hinted at a cover-up, despite a police declaration that no evidence of any shots fired were found on the evening of November 24 last year.

The Troublemaker star was mercilessly mocked after tweeting about hearing 'gun shots' at Oxford Circus during the panic - which turned out to be a false alarm, The Mirror reports.

Murs, 33, tweeted to his eight million followers: "F*** everyone get out of Selfridges now gun shots!! I'm inside."

Posting from the scene, Olly followed up with, "Evacuating store now!!! F*** heart is pounding."

He told The Sun : "Something happened that day. Whether it was covered up, I don’t know."

The tweets had sparked panic and hysteria amongst his fans and Twitter users, but when the scare turned out to be a false alarm, he was trolled for his dramatic reaction.

Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan told him: "Stop tweeting mate ollyofficial. Nothing happened."

A Twitter spat developed between the two as Olly defended his actions.

"Listen piers! I was shopping and then all of sudden the whole place went mad, I mean crazy people running & screaming towards exits.

"We found a small office to hide to which loads of staff and people were saying there was shots fired. If you was there you’d have understood mate."

He added: "It’s easy to say now it was nothing but in a state of shock and panic I was trying to make people aware of what was happening. Which I was lend to believe by staff and customers that someone was shooting."

Yesterday, Olly insisted something DID happen.

He told The Sun: “I ran into an office after being told by the staff of Selfridges that someone was there with a gun.

"Whether they were shooting into the air, or whatever, something happened that day — whether it was covered up, I don’t know."

Reiterating his suggestion of a cover-up, he added: "It’s all a bit murky."

Terrorism fears gripped Oxford Street on November 24 last years after reports of gunfire, with armed police ordering shoppers inside.

Tube stations were closed and rush-hour traffic became gridlocked in Central London during the panic.

Teams of armed police swamped the station and surrounding streets amid conflicting reports about what had happened.

Nine people were injured as they rushed out of the busy Oxford Circus tube station - but investigators have since ruled no weapons were fired.

A Transport for London (TfL) document leaked to the BBC revealed that the report of a gunshot prompted the evacuation, but said there were differing reports on what had going on, which caused widespread confusion.

British Transport Police said commuters "self-evacuated" from Oxford Circus station after reports of shots.

Met Police received numerous calls at 4.40pm after being called to reports of gunfire at Oxford Circus station. By 6pm the force's response stood down.

