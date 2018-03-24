The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A company must pay more than £6,000 after a restaurant in South Kensington dumped broken windows onto the street.

The glass and several bags of rubbish was flytipped by Zenobia Restaurant in Queen's Gate Mews on November 7 last year.

It was prosecuted after failing to pay a £400 Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN) served by Kensington and Chelsea Council Waste and Street Enforcement Officers on the same day.

getwestlondon was unable to contact the Mediterranean restaurant, in Gloucester Road, and believes it has ceased trading.

At Westminster Magistrates' Court on March 14, defendant One Gloucester Ltd was fined £5,000, told to pay compensation of £845.75 and a victim surcharge of £170.

The total of £6,015.75 must be paid within 14 days.

The case headed for court after the restaurant, on Gloucester Road, did not pay or respond to the FPN and did not respond to subsequent council letters reminding them of their obligations.

(Image: RBKC)

Councillor Will Pascall, lead member for environmental health at Kensington and Chelsea Council, said: “Fly-tipping of this magnitude is not only a blight on the environment but a potential safety hazard for residents and pedestrians.

"There is simply no excuse for dumping glass window panes on a public highway.

“This £400 Fixed Penalty Notice is the largest the council has available for waste-related offences.

"Payment of the notice would have discharged the restaurant of its liability for the offence, however payment was not forthcoming.

“A court fine of £5,000 sends a stern message to other businesses who might feel they can ignore their responsibilities to dispose of their waste lawfully.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now!