A Feltham man has admitted of being in charge of a dangerous dog which attacked a child in a Hanworth park.

Reece John Bushell appeared at Willesden Magistrates' Court on September 6 accused of being in charge of a dog which was dangerously out of control, causing injury.

The 46-year-old, of Swan Road was in charge of a dog named "Schizo", a black and white Staffordshire bull dog.

The dog was dangerously out of control and injured a 9-year-old boy, Lewis Wicks, by biting him on the wrist at 5.50pm on April 23 in Bear Park Green, Hanworth.

Bushell plead guilty on July 19 but the trial was adjourned so a pre-sentence report on the dog could be prepared by an expert agreed by both sides.

The case was adjourned once more until September 20 on the grounds that the information was not yet ready and more questions needed to be answered before it could be determined what should happen to Schizo.