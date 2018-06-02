The video will start in 8 Cancel

It has been revealed that more than a quarter of new homes built in Hillingdon have been built on green belt land.

The figures for the borough are nine times higher than the national average for local authorities in England, new figures from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government reveal.

Hillingdon saw one of the highest proportions in England of new houses built on green belt areas.

Around 26 per cent of new residential builds were located on the green belt between 2013 and 2017.

The figures are in stark contrast to neighbouring boroughs, with Harrow building just two per cent, and Hounslow building only one per cent of new houses on green belt.

However Hillingdon has the most green belt land in west London, with 43% of the borough's land declared green belt. This compares with 22% each for Harrow and Hounslow.

Roughly 6% of Ealing is green belt land, but no homes were built on that land over the same period.

Nationally, the percentage of homes built on the green belt between 2013 and 2017, stand at around 3%