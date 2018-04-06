The video will start in 8 Cancel

A shocking number of violent and sex crimes were reported in and around Kensal Rise in the first two months of 2018.

The latest Metropolitan Police data available shows the number of crimes reported in London in January and February.

According to Met figures a chilling 123 violent and sexual crimes were reported in the streets around Kensal Rise in just 59 days.

Sexual crimes, according to the Met definition include indecent assault and unlawful (under age) sexual intercourse.

Violent crimes include assault with injury, common assault, harassment, murder, use of an offensive weapon and wounding/GBH.

In the Kensal Green police ward which stretches from Harrow Road to the bottom of Roundwood Park and includes Willesden Junction station, Harlesden High Street and Part of Harlesden Road, 79 violent and sexual crimes were reported in January and February.

In the Queens Park ward which covers the area between Willesden Lane and Harrow Road, including Brondesbury Park and Kensal Rise stations and is cut down the middle by Chamberlayne Road, a chilling 49 vicious crimes were reported in just two months.

The Met's crime maps highlight "hot spots" for violent criminal behaviour in each of the wards.

Kensal Green

There were 34 violent and sexual incidents reported in Kensal Green in January and 40 in February.

13 of the incidents reported in February were in and around Sellons Avenue.

And 11 of the sexual and violent offences reported in January were in and around Harlesden High Street.

Queens Park

In January there were 29 vicious and sexual crimes reported in Queens Park and 20 in February.

Six of the January crimes reported were around Brondesbury Park Station.

12 vicious and sexual crimes were reported around Brondesbury Road in February.

