A proposal to shift a statue of suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst off Parliament grounds has sparked an outcry.

The Emmeline Pankhurst Trust, run by former Conservative MP Neil Thorne, has put in a planning application to move the memorial to the suffragette and her daughter Christabel from its Parliament site to a site at Regent's University.

Critics say the statue's placement in Victoria Tower Gardens, near the House of Lords, was chosen by suffragettes in 1920, and argue the tribute to their leader should not be moved from the site they chose.

The proposals also include the erection of a new memorial sculpture to Emmeline Pankhurst by Angela Conner on Canning Green, Parliament Square.

The public have until early September to share their views on the proposal, which was submitted to Westminster City Council last month.

The Pankhurst Trust had previously tried to get the statue moved to a more prominent position in Parliament Square along with a statue of suffragist Millicent Fawcett, but the latter was chosen instead .

The planning application says the statue would be carefully dismantled, and re-located in the central forecourt of Regent’s University, in Regent Park, at the site of the former Bedford College, the first higher education college for women in the United Kingdom.

Other locations considered by the Trust included London's Brompton Cemetery, where Pankhurst is buried, and a site in Scotland.

Planning documents submitted by the architects handling the proposal say the intent is to move the statue to a more prominent location.

"The strong historic connections with women’s rights as well as the excellent publicly accessible location makes this a fitting place for the relocation of the existing Emmeline Pankhurst memorial," the application said.

Westminster Labour Councillor for Churchill ward, Andrea Mann, said she did not support the statue being moved, as the site was chosen by the suffragettes, who also paid for the statue.

Moving it on the centenary of women's suffrage was "extremely misjudged," she added.

"It is only right that the woman who led the fight for women's votes is honoured publicly in the gardens beside the Houses of Parliament, where visitors to our seat of government can see her - and her daughter Christabel - visibly represented.

"The popularity of the recently installed Millicent Fawcett statue in Parliament Square has thrown a spotlight on the need to honour more great women across our capital. We can begin by respecting the few statues to women that already exist - and by not moving them to less visible, less prominent locations."

Caroline Criado Perezne, who spearheaded the Fawcett statue campaign, tweeted that moving the Pankhurst effigy would be "an act of vandalism against women’s history.”

The Local Democracy Reporting Service was unable to reach the Pankhurst Trust for comment.

Westminster City Council Cabinet Member for Planning and Public Realm, Cllr Richard Beddoe said. "We have received an application to remove the statue and re-erect it in the courtyard of Regent’s University to accommodate a new statue of Ms Pankhurst Parliament Square. This is currently under public consultation and will be considered at a future planning committee. The council cannot comment further at this time.”